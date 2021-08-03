Interior Health: highest COVID case count over weekend

Over the last four days, 742 new cases of COVID-19 across BC.

In Interior Health, a provincial high 395 new cases.

The next highest was Fraser Valley at just 165.

The latest numbers from the Ministry of Health pushed the province's rolling seven-day average for new infections to 196, up from 35 in early July. The last time B.C.'s average topped 200 cases per day was on June 5.

The average has already far surpassed the heights of the province's first wave of the pandemic, but remains far below the peak average of 1,130 daily cases recorded during the third wave in April.