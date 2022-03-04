Interior Health holding another career fair

Interior Health’s next virtual career fair will be held March 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST. This fair will be aimed at all positions in Interior Health (IH). Those interested in attending can book an online one-on-one session and meet their recruiter to learn about opportunities for Aboriginal careers, environmental public health, health care assistants, laboratory, mental health, nursing, and more.

A recent virtual career fair focused on hiring people with a specialty in digital health, with Interior Health welcoming new employees to the organization in the last month. Digital Health roles support the organization’s digital health initiatives which increase access to quality care for patients and their families across the region.

Applicants from the fair, held Jan. 25, included students considering careers in digital health who learned from recruiters how to prepare for a career with IH, as well as candidates with years of experience who were job-ready. Anyone interested was able to easily sign up for an online interview with an IH recruiter; 95 one-on-one sessions were booked in advance of the virtual career fair, indicating strong interest in digital health for IH.

The online digital career fair allows for a real-time dialogue between applicants and recruiters, as well as the ability to hire new recruits quickly. The virtual interview allows interested applicants to attend from anywhere, which expands the candidate pool and means Interior Health can attract the best people available.

To learn more about career opportunities at Interior Health, visit Careers@IH.