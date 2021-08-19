Interior Health hosting more pop-up clinics

Interior Health will host more drop-in immunization clinics in the Kelowna area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago.

People can walk-up, register and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

Date Location Time

August 20-22 Orchard Park Mall 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(former Le Chateau location)

2271 Harvey Ave

August 26 Peachland Community Centre 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

4450 6th St, Peachland

August 27-29 Orchard Park Mall 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(former Le Chateau location)

2271 Harvey Ave

August 28 Prospera Place 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1223 Water St

(Kelowna Rockets merchandise sale)

The pop up clinic at the Kelowna Yacht Club continues to be open daily from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. until August 27.

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for immunization. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose.

Ongoing immunization clinics

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit:

https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/