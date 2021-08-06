iHeartRadio

Interior Health hosts pop-up vaccine clinic at Kelowna Farmers’ Market

Capt. Brandy Lee with the Mississippi Air National Guard, withdraws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for injection into the arm of a Mississippi Air or Army National Guard service member who serves as a first responder, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Flowood, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Interior Health will host a drop-in immunization clinic at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market on Saturday, August 7 for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago.

People will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Date                                        Location                                             Time

Saturday, August 7                 Kelowna Farmers’ Market                   8:30 am - 12:30 pm

 

Ongoing appointment based clinics:

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit:

https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

