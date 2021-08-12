Interior Health hosts pop-up vaccine clinic in Lake Country

Interior Health will host a drop-in immunization clinic at Intrigue Wines in Lake Country for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than four weeks (28 days) ago.

People in the Lake Country area can walk-up, register and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

The Lake Country drop-in clinic is Sunday, August 15 at Intrigue Wines (2291 Goldie Road) from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at this location will be entered into a draw for two prizes: a $150 gift card to Intrigue Wines and a pizza party at O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars valued at $150.

Anyone in the Lake Country area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for immunization. People are eligible for their second dose at four weeks (28 days) after receiving their first dose.

Ongoing immunization clinics

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial government website, calling 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources click here.