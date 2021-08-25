Interior Health hosts pop-up vaccine clinic in Oyama

Interior Health will host a drop-in immunization clinic in Oyama for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago. Immunizations will be provided in Foundry Kelowna’s Wellness on Wheels RV that will be on site.

People can walk-up, register and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

Date Location Time

August 27 Gatzke Orchard 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

15686 Pelmewash Parkway

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for immunization. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose.

Ongoing immunization clinics

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/