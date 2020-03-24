Interior Health Offers 7 Tips for Talking To Kids About COVID-19
- Don't be afraid to talk about it. Convey the facts and set an emotionally reassuring tone.
- Be age appropriate. Older kids can generally handle more detail than younger kids. Focus on answering their questions. Do your best to answer honestly and clearly, and it's okay if you can't answer everything.
- Encourage them to ask questions and share their perspective. Invite them to tell you anything they are hearing about COVID-19 and express how they feel. Do limit exposure to social media and the news.
- Check yourself. Feeling anxious? Take some time to calm down before trying to have a conversation or answer a child's questions.
- Focus on actions you can take. Emphasize safety precautions everyone can take to help keep themselves and others healthy: good hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette, social distancing and staying home if you aren’t feeling well.
- Stick to routine. Structured days with regular mealtimes and bedtimes are an essential part of keeping kids happy and healthy. Ensure children have time for exercise and fresh air as part of their routines.
- Keep talking. Let them know the lines of communication are going to be open and, as you learn more, you will share the information with them.
From interiorhealth.ca.