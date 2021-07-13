Interior Health re-issues extreme heat advice

As heat continues to build in the Interior, temperatures will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and are historically associated with an increase in deaths among residents.

Environment Canada has issued recent warnings for areas of Interior Health. To review special weather advisories visit, https://weather.gc.ca/mainmenu/alert_menu_e.html

Excessive heat exposure can lead to weakness, disorientation and exhaustion. In severe cases, it can also lead to heat stroke, also known as sunstroke. Heat stroke can be a life-threatening medical emergency.

Interior Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics have plans in place to mitigate heat while waiting for immunization appointments.

Interior Health medical health officers advise that risks from extreme heat exceed risks from COVID-19. Therefore, during heat warnings:

Anyone without access to air conditioning should find cooler indoor alternatives in order to avoid prolonged heat exposure.

Cooling centres will be coordinated by municipalities and no one should be denied access to these centres because of concerns related to crowding or physical distancing.

If people are wearing a mask and have difficulty breathing, they should remove the mask, whether they are indoors or outside, as wearing a mask may impact thermal regulation during heat events.

Who is most at risk?

Anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, but some people are at greater risk. Take extra care to check on the following people regularly:

Infants and young children, who rely on adults to monitor their environments and to provide them with enough fluid to drink;

People who are under-housed with fewer options to avoid prolonged heat exposure;

People 65 years or older, or anyone who needs assistance monitoring their wellbeing;

People with heart problems and breathing difficulties;

People who exercise or who work outside or in a hot environment.

Symptoms to watch for?

The symptoms of heat-related illness can range from mild to severe. They include:

Pale, cool, moist skin

Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Rash

Swelling, especially hands and feet

Fatigue and weakness

Light headedness and/or fainting

Headache

Nausea and/or vomiting

More severe symptoms – including high fever, hallucinations, seizures and unconsciousness – require urgent medical attention. Call 911, move to a cool place, and cool the person with water and fanning.

What steps can people take to avoid heat related illness?