Interior Health Region has 19 Cases of Coronavirus

Interior health reports a total of 19 out of the 348 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says they still won't be disclosing specific communities. "We're now at the place though where it's irrelevant what community you're in. The risk of this virus is everywhere in British Columbia, everywhere in Canada, and that has been the evolution of this virus, not just in BC and in Canada, but around the world."

Henry notes that the virus does not hang in the air and specifying communities doesn't make a difference.

Henry reported an additional 77 cases in the province today.

Canada has a total of 1087 confirmed cases.