Interior Health reports COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna nightclub

Press release:

Interior Health has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the Gotham nightclub in Kelowna on July 18.

Individuals who attended the nightclub on this date are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Public health contact tracing is under way and where contact information exists, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

Ongoing immunization clinics

Everyone is encouraged to get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit:

https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/