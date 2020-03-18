Interior Health Rescheduling Non-Urgent Surgeries
Interior Health says it will be postponing non-urgent scheduled surgeries in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Interior Health wrote in a news release they are doing this to ensure capacity for those infected by COVID-19 should there be a rise in cases.
This will not affect urgent and emergency surgeries, nor impact surgeries related to cancer or scheduled cesarean sections.
The release says patients will be contacted by a booking clerk or their surgeon's office about their scheduled procedure.