435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600
Interior Health responds to further impacts from Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire


Interior Health (IH) is responding to additional fire-related impacts to a seniors care facility in Chase.

Parkside Community is on evacuation alert due to the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire and Interior Health has evacuated the site. Fifty-three individuals in assisted living care were moved to appropriate alternate facilities in Kamloops and the surrounding area during the evening of Aug. 18. Interior Health has been in the process of contacting families directly to update them on the location of their loved one.

Care facility partners determine the timeline for evacuations with IH providing support for specific requests such as transportation or beds. These evacuations are in addition to the relocation of individuals from eight other facilities within Interior Health and those evacuations are outlined in the table below.

IH has also established a phone line where families can receive updates on the location of their loved ones. That number is: 1-833-469-9800. Hours of Operation will be Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please leave a message afterhours for a call back.

Anyone requiring emergency care should contact 911 or proceed to Royal Inland Hospital or the closest Urgent and Primary Care Centres as needed. IH is also ensuring community clients continue to have access to the health services they need regardless of their location.

Additional evacuations of people at seniors care facilities in other parts of the health region since Aug, 17 have included:

 

Site Name and Location

Number of Residents

Type of Facility

Operator

The Highlands Retirement Residence - Kelowna

30

Seniors Living

Caretenders Retirement Living

Brandt’s Creek Mews – Kelowna

98

Long Term Care

AgeCare

Glenmore Lodge - Kelowna

115

Long Term Care

Sienna Senior Living

Lake Country Lodge Retirement and Care Community – Lake Country

48

Long Term Care

Sienna Senior Living

Lakeview Lodge Community - West Kelowna

112

Long Term Care

Sienna Senior Living

The Vineyards Residence – Kelowna

126

Assisted Living and Long Term Care

Sussex Retirement

Village at Smith Creek – West Kelowna

186

Independent, Assisted Living, Long Term Care

Baptist Housing Seniors

Living

 

Brookhaven Care Centre – West Kelowna

95

Long Term Care

Interior Health

 

No other sites are impacted at this time. However, this remains a rapidly evolving situation and we are working closely with the municipality, regional district and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and individuals in long-term care.

 

More information about the local wildfire response, including evacuation orders and alerts, is available on the regional district website.

 

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

 

Interior Health also continues to monitor other wildfire activity across the region.

 

Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/wildfires

 

Install the BC Wildfire Service mobile app (Android or iOS) or visit the BC Wildfire Service Dashboard to find information on current wildfire activity: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status

 

The FireWork Forecast shows maps of predicted smoke impacts over the next 48 hours: https://weather.gc.ca/firework/.

