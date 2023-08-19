Interior Health responds to further impacts from Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire

Interior Health (IH) is responding to additional fire-related impacts to a seniors care facility in Chase.

Parkside Community is on evacuation alert due to the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire and Interior Health has evacuated the site. Fifty-three individuals in assisted living care were moved to appropriate alternate facilities in Kamloops and the surrounding area during the evening of Aug. 18. Interior Health has been in the process of contacting families directly to update them on the location of their loved one.

Care facility partners determine the timeline for evacuations with IH providing support for specific requests such as transportation or beds. These evacuations are in addition to the relocation of individuals from eight other facilities within Interior Health and those evacuations are outlined in the table below.

IH has also established a phone line where families can receive updates on the location of their loved ones. That number is: 1-833-469-9800. Hours of Operation will be Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please leave a message afterhours for a call back.

Anyone requiring emergency care should contact 911 or proceed to Royal Inland Hospital or the closest Urgent and Primary Care Centres as needed. IH is also ensuring community clients continue to have access to the health services they need regardless of their location.

Additional evacuations of people at seniors care facilities in other parts of the health region since Aug, 17 have included:

Site Name and Location Number of Residents Type of Facility Operator The Highlands Retirement Residence - Kelowna 30 Seniors Living Caretenders Retirement Living Brandt’s Creek Mews – Kelowna 98 Long Term Care AgeCare Glenmore Lodge - Kelowna 115 Long Term Care Sienna Senior Living Lake Country Lodge Retirement and Care Community – Lake Country 48 Long Term Care Sienna Senior Living Lakeview Lodge Community - West Kelowna 112 Long Term Care Sienna Senior Living The Vineyards Residence – Kelowna 126 Assisted Living and Long Term Care Sussex Retirement Village at Smith Creek – West Kelowna 186 Independent, Assisted Living, Long Term Care Baptist Housing Seniors Living Brookhaven Care Centre – West Kelowna 95 Long Term Care Interior Health

No other sites are impacted at this time. However, this remains a rapidly evolving situation and we are working closely with the municipality, regional district and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and individuals in long-term care.

More information about the local wildfire response, including evacuation orders and alerts, is available on the regional district website.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

Interior Health also continues to monitor other wildfire activity across the region.

Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/wildfires

Install the BC Wildfire Service mobile app (Android or iOS) or visit the BC Wildfire Service Dashboard to find information on current wildfire activity: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status