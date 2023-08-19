Interior Health responds to further impacts from Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire
Interior Health (IH) is responding to additional fire-related impacts to a seniors care facility in Chase.
Parkside Community is on evacuation alert due to the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire and Interior Health has evacuated the site. Fifty-three individuals in assisted living care were moved to appropriate alternate facilities in Kamloops and the surrounding area during the evening of Aug. 18. Interior Health has been in the process of contacting families directly to update them on the location of their loved one.
Care facility partners determine the timeline for evacuations with IH providing support for specific requests such as transportation or beds. These evacuations are in addition to the relocation of individuals from eight other facilities within Interior Health and those evacuations are outlined in the table below.
IH has also established a phone line where families can receive updates on the location of their loved ones. That number is: 1-833-469-9800. Hours of Operation will be Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please leave a message afterhours for a call back.
Anyone requiring emergency care should contact 911 or proceed to Royal Inland Hospital or the closest Urgent and Primary Care Centres as needed. IH is also ensuring community clients continue to have access to the health services they need regardless of their location.
Additional evacuations of people at seniors care facilities in other parts of the health region since Aug, 17 have included:
|
Site Name and Location
|
Number of Residents
|
Type of Facility
|
Operator
|
The Highlands Retirement Residence - Kelowna
|
30
|
Seniors Living
|
Caretenders Retirement Living
|
Brandt’s Creek Mews – Kelowna
|
98
|
Long Term Care
|
AgeCare
|
Glenmore Lodge - Kelowna
|
115
|
Long Term Care
|
Sienna Senior Living
|
Lake Country Lodge Retirement and Care Community – Lake Country
|
48
|
Long Term Care
|
Sienna Senior Living
|
Lakeview Lodge Community - West Kelowna
|
112
|
Long Term Care
|
Sienna Senior Living
|
The Vineyards Residence – Kelowna
|
126
|
Assisted Living and Long Term Care
|
Sussex Retirement
|
Village at Smith Creek – West Kelowna
|
186
|
Independent, Assisted Living, Long Term Care
|
Baptist Housing Seniors
Living
|
Brookhaven Care Centre – West Kelowna
|
95
|
Long Term Care
|
Interior Health
No other sites are impacted at this time. However, this remains a rapidly evolving situation and we are working closely with the municipality, regional district and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and individuals in long-term care.
More information about the local wildfire response, including evacuation orders and alerts, is available on the regional district website.
Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.
Interior Health also continues to monitor other wildfire activity across the region.
Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/wildfires
Install the BC Wildfire Service mobile app (Android or iOS) or visit the BC Wildfire Service Dashboard to find information on current wildfire activity: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status
The FireWork Forecast shows maps of predicted smoke impacts over the next 48 hours: https://weather.gc.ca/firework/.