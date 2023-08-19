Interior Health responds to further impacts from McDougall Creek and Clifton /McKinley wildfires

Interior Health (IH) is responding to additional fire-related impacts to seniors care facilities in the Kelowna/West Kelowna area.

To ensure the safety of individuals in care as well as the staff and physicians supporting them, IH is working with partners and has recommended its care facility partners evacuate the following locations:

Site Name and Location Number of Residents Type of Facility Operator The Highlands Retirement Residence - Kelowna 30 Seniors Living Caretenders Retirement Living Brandt’s Creek Mews 98 Long Term Care AgeCare Glenmore Lodge - Kelowna 115 Long Term Care Sienna Senior Living Lake Country Lodge Retirement and Care Community – Lake Country 48 Long Term Care Sienna Senior Living Lakeview Lodge Community - West Kelowna 112 Long Term Care Sienna Senior Living The Vineyards Residence 126 Assisted Living and Long Term Care Sussex Retirement Village at Smith Creek – West Kelowna 186 Independent, Assisted Living, Long Term Care Baptist Housing Seniors Living

Care facility partners will determine the timeline for evacuations with IH providing support for specific requests such as transportation or beds. These evacuations are in addition to the relocation of 95 individuals from Interior Health’s Brookhaven Care Centre on the evening of August 17.

IH has also established a phone line where families can receive updates on the location of their loved ones. That number is: 1-833-469-9800. Hours of Operation will be Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please leave a message afterhours for a call back.

No other sites are impacted at this time. Anyone requiring emergency care should contact 911 or proceed to Kelowna General Hospital or local Urgent and Primary Care Centres as needed. IH is also ensuring community clients continue to have access to the health services they need regardless of their location.

This remains a rapidly evolving situation and we are working closely with the municipality, regional district and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and individuals in long-term care.

More information about the local wildfire response, including evacuation orders and alerts, is available on the regional district website.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

Interior Health also continues to monitor other wildfire activity across the region.

Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/wildfires

Install the BC Wildfire Service mobile app (Android or iOS) or visit the BC Wildfire Service Dashboard to find information on current wildfire activity: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status