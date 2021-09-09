Interior Health September vaccine clinics in Kelowna area

Interior Health will host more drop-in immunization clinics in the Kelowna area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago.

People can walk-up, register and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

The immunization clinic at the Capri Centre Mall will be delayed opening until September 14 and Interior Health has added additional dates and times at the West Kelowna immunization clinic.

September 9-12 Westbank Lion’s Community Centre (2466 Main St, West Kelowna) 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

September 9 Annex ‘C’ (next to the testing site) (2180 Ethel St, Kelowna) 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

September 10 Annex ‘C’ (next to the testing site) (2180 Ethel St, Kelowna) 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesdays & Saturdays Kelowna Farmers and Crafters Market (1992 Dilworth Dr, Kelowna) 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tuesdays & Thursdays Westbank Lion’s Community Centre (2466 Main St, West Kelowna) 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Daily starting Sept. 14 Capri Centre Mall ( 1825 Gordon Dr, Kelowna) 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (daily) 4 – 7 p.m. (Tues & Thurs)

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for immunization. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose.

Ongoing immunization clinics

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website ,calling 1‑833‑838‑2323, or by visiting a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit the Interior Health Authority website.