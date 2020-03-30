Interior Health suspends pay parking

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Interior Health is temporarily suspending pay parking for the public, staff and physicians at its sites where pay parking exists, effective April 1 until further notice.

This step is intended to help support the public, as well as our dedicated staff and physicians, during this challenging time, and also reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission from the continued use of pay parking machines.

Interior Health pay parking machines require individuals to touch screens and buttons that may have been touched by someone previously.

Discontinuing the use of pay parking machines reduces the risk of potential spread of infection and also supports physical distancing measures that have been mandated by the Provincial Health Officer.

To ensure equitability for all staff and medical staff, whether they are working from home or at health authority sites, Interior Health is also temporarily suspending payroll deductions for parking fees.

Interior Health reminds everyone about the importance of limiting close contact with others by staying a minimum of six feet apart outside our homes, frequent handwashing, using virtual options to connect with others, limiting shopping to only essential outings, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home if you are sick.