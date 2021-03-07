Interior Health to open more than 40 vaccine clinics throughout region

On Monday, seniors aged 90 and over, and Indigenous peoples aged 65 and over, can begin booking appointments by calling 1-877-740-7747. The call centre is open seven days per week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interior Health will open 49 COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the health authority.

Vaccine appointments will begin on March 15 at clinics listed here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

Interior Health will establish a combination of small, medium and large clinics throughout the region, based on population and local needs. As the province’s vaccine program continues to expand, Interior Health will increase capacity with additional clinics opening by mid-April.

We remind everyone to be vigilant against fraud. Our call centre will never ask for financial information, credit card details, or social insurance numbers.

Our call centre will only ask for:

legal name

date of birth

postal code

personal health number (PHN) from the back of B.C. driver's licences or BC services cards, and

current contact information; including a regularly monitored email address or phone number.

The public is reminded to follow a staggered approach to prevent long waits and system overload.