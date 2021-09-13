Interior Health updates COVID-19 orders related to events

Press release from Interior Health:

Interior Health is updating COVID-19 regional medical health officer orders to make it possible for larger events to go ahead in the Interior, as long as participants show proof of full vaccination.

“Thank you to everyone across the Interior who continues to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “However, we can’t let our guard down now. Getting vaccinated and being able to show proof of vaccination is how we can now resume some events and activities safely and with more people.”

With the introduction of the BC Vaccine Card, an update has been made to the Interior region Gatherings and Events Order:

For smaller organized events, participants will be required to show proof of vaccination (minimum one dose) until Oct. 24, 2021. By Oct. 24, full vaccination (two doses) will be required. Indoor events may be held with up to 50 people, and outdoor events may be up to 100 people.

Proof of full vaccination will be required for participants at all large events, consistent with Step 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan. This means indoor events may be held that include 50 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity (whichever is greater); outdoor events may include 5,000 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity (whichever is greater).

High-intensity group exercise classes in the Interior are now permitted, provided all participants and instructors are fully vaccinated with two doses. All other fitness and exercise classes require proof of a minimum of one dose of the vaccine until Oct. 24, after which time two doses will be required.

The following regional medical health officer orders remain in place across the Interior region:

Gatherings in vacation rentals are limited to five guests or one other household.

Outdoor personal gatherings (e.g., birthday parties, backyard BBQs, block parties) are limited to no more than 50 people, and indoor personal gatherings are limited to five guests or one other household.

Non-essential travel to or from the Interior remains discouraged until individuals are fully-vaccinated.

In addition, the central Okanagan Food and Liquor Serving Premises Order is now lifted, and alcohol service may resume after 10 p.m. effective today.

These measures will remain in place until Interior Health experiences lower cases and higher vaccination rates.

The Provincial Health Officer has issued an order mandating masks in public indoor settings. Details are located here.

The interval between first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses has decreased to 28 days for everyone. People can get vaccinated by dropping into any IH immunization clinic and are available here.

Testing continues to be available to anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. People can book an appointment online here or call 1.877.740.7747 between 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.