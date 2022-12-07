Interior health urges families to get Immunized for Influenza

The best way to protect children and families from influenza is to get the influenza vaccine.

In B.C., everyone six months and older is recommended to get an annual influenza vaccine. Getting vaccinated is especially important for those at greatest risk from infection including children under five years of age, adults 65 years and older, people who are pregnant and people with chronic illnesses.

There is still time to get your infants and children vaccinated to prevent serious illness. Interior Health immunization clinics offer a choice of nasal spray influenza vaccine or the influenza shot for children.

Families with children can now drop-in at all Interior Health immunization clinics for influenza immunization and COVID-19 boosters, making it quick and easy to get immunized.

To find a clinic near you, visit the Immunization Clinics page on the IH public website.

in a statement Interior health says, "As we anticipate an increase in demand, we ask that people visiting the immunization clinics be patient. Appointments are still recommended for adults and teens. As a reminder, children under nine years of age receiving their first-ever influenza vaccine dose will need a second dose of the influenza vaccine after four weeks. Those who have been vaccinated for influenza in previous years only require a single dose."

To book an appointment, visit Get Vaccinated BC.