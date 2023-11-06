Interior Health urging action by booking Influenza and COVID-19 jabs

Immunization is the best way to lower rates of respiratory infection, such as influenza and COVID-19.

Booking your appointment for both vaccines is easier than ever this year. Invitations to book vaccine appointments are sent from the provincial Get Vaccinated system once you are eligible. These vaccines are free of charge and available at most pharmacies as well as some public health clinics and primary care providers.

The influenza vaccine is available to everyone six months and older annually. The recently updated COVID-19 vaccine can be provided at the same time. Those over six months of age are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine when it has been six months since their last COVID-19 vaccine.

Immunization is especially important for those at greatest risk from infection including children under five years of age, adults 65 years and older, pregnant people and those with some chronic conditions.

If you have not yet registered to receive invitations via SMS (text) or email, visit Get Vaccinated BC to register online. Registering online is the fastest option, but you can also register by phone (1-833-838-2323) or in person at a Service BC office.

Children under nine years of age receiving their first-ever influenza vaccine dose will need a second dose after four weeks. Those who have had it in previous years only require a single dose.

To learn more visit interiorhealth.ca.