Interior Health Warning - Ivermectin May Cause Serious Health Issues

Kelowna and area residents are advised that leaflets falsely claiming Ivermectin will protect and/or treat people from COVID-19 are circulating in Kelowna.

Ivermectin (the veterinary or human versions) is an antiparasitic drug that has not been authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Using this product, especially the veterinary version intended for animals, may cause serious health problems.

Health Canada has advised Canadians not to use either the veterinary or human drug versions of Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19. There is no evidence that Ivermectin in either formulation is safe or effective when used for those purposes.

The veterinary version of Ivermectin, especially at high doses, can be dangerous for humans and may cause serious health problems such as vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, seizures, coma and even death. Ivermectin products for animals have a higher concentrated dose than Ivermectin products for people.

Interior Health advises everyone that purchasing any health care products from un-regulated sources may put you and your loved ones at risk.

