Interior Health wildfire related power loss reminders

Interior Health is monitoring wildfire activity with the potential of triggering power loss throughout Interior region communities.

Establishing a power loss emergency plan is key to protecting yourself and loved ones. To creating a plan in advance, considering potential relocation options, and reviewing resources prior to power loss is crucial.

For before, during and after power loss resources can be found here: Power Outages: Before, During & After - Canadian Red Cross

We are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

Interior Health also continues to monitor wildfire activity across the region. Wildfire planning includes supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19. We will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.

Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/Emergency/Wildfires/Pages/default.aspx

Install the BC Wildfire Service mobile app (Android or iOS) or visit the BC Wildfire Service

Dashboard to find information on current wildfire activity: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status

The FireWork Forecast shows maps of predicted smoke impacts over the next 48 hours:

https://weather.gc.ca/firework/