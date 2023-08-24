Interior Health would like to reassure residents that health services remain available during the current state of emergency in the Central Okanagan due to the Grouse Complex wildfire situation.

Anyone facing a medical concern that requires immediate attention, are without a family doctor or are unable to secure an appointment with their current health-care provider can access care at an Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC). The UPCCs are open in West Kelowna and Kelowna for anyone who needs to see a health-care provider within 12 to 24 hours but do not require going to the emergency department.

The West Kelowna UPCC is located at 2484 Main Street and is open Monday to Friday 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. and weekends and statutory holidays from 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The Kelowna UPCC is located at 1141 Harvey Ave and is open daily from 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Appointments are not required to access care at an Urgent and Primary Care Centres. Anyone requiring emergency care should call 911 or proceed to Kelowna General Hospital.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week. If you require nursing assistance, simply dial 8-1-1 to speak to a trained professional.