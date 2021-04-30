Interior Pharmacies Giving Vaccine to 30+

B.C.’s age-based immunization program continues to accelerate across the Interior region.

People aged 30 and over may now choose to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacies in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Kamloops, Kelowna, Lake Country, Penticton, Vernon and West Kelowna.

The BC Pharmacy Association website lists pharmacies where COVID-19 immunizations are available, and people are reminded to only schedule one appointment, either using the provincial system or with a participating pharmacy directly.

Interior Health would like to remind everyone that COVID-19 activity is currently increasing across the region. Vaccinated or not, it is crucial that everyone follows all public health orders and guidance to reduce COVID-19 transmission throughout the community.

Visit the BC Pharmacy Association website: https://www.bcpharmacy.ca/resource-centre/covid-19/vaccination-locations

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other resources visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

To learn about B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan and the Phase 2 rollout, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated