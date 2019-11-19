Interior Savings releases statement on Ribfest protest

Here is the complete text of the Interior Savings statement:

This morning, Interior Savings had a protest group outside its Bernard location. The protestors are not permitting members to enter the building and the RCMP are aware of this situation. Interior Savings has met with the group to hear their concerns about sponsorship of Ribfest.

Interior Savings’ approach is to work with groups across its membership to support events that bring the community together, are well-received by the public, and in many instances, raise tens of thousands of dollars to support the important work being done by local non-profits in our communities.

Ribfest is one of those events, raising thousands of dollars to support local charities including Jo-Anna’s House – a home away from home for people whose families are receiving life-saving support from KGH.

Ribfest offers free and accessible entertainment to everyone in the community. Like most community events, it offers a selection of food options to suit people’s preferences. Interior Savings’ appreciates and respects that everyone has a right to their opinion, to share their opinion and to choose a diet that makes sense for them.

Interior Savings remains committed to supporting top-notch community events that raise tens of thousands of dollars for those in our community who need a helping hand.