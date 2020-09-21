Intermittent closures at Tugboat Beach this week due to filming

Press release from City of Kelowna on September 21, 2020:

Production crews will be filming at Tugboat Beach from Sept. 23 to 26, resulting in partial closures throughout the area. Approximately half the beach will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Sept. 23 until 12 p.m. on Sept. 26. Intermittent, rolling closures along the Tugboat Beach section of the promenade may also be needed during this time to accommodate filming.

For the most up-to-date information on road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.