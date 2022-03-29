International Travel Rules Apply to Teachers, Staff and Students in SD23

Central Okanagan Public Schools reminds all staff and students of their responsibility to understand and follow the international travel requirements set out by the Government of Canada.

For those who are returning from international travel over Spring Break, wearing a mask is not a personal choice. For adults and children aged five and older, wearing a mask is a federal requirement for 14 days after returning from abroad. Even if they are exempt from quarantine, returning travelers must still:

• always wear a mask when in public spaces

• maintain a list of all close contacts for their first 14 days in Canada

• monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

The full details on requirements for travelers are available here.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to follow all provincial and federal safety requirements to limit the spread of communicable disease, so schools remain safe places to learn and work.