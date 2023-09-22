Intersection Improvements at Airport Way and Innovation Drive/Pier Mac Way

Improvements to the intersection of Airport Way and Innovation Drive/Pier Mac Way will be occurring from Monday, Sept. 25 to Friday, Sept. 29. Motorists can expect delays and are advised to allow for extra travel time.

The intersection is being upgraded to an all-way stop controlled intersection to safely accommodate the continued traffic growth in the area.

There will be lane closures throughout construction, and intermittent single lane alternating traffic is expected.

Construction hours are scheduled for Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., however, work may occur outside of these hours to minimize impacts and to limit active construction time in the area.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during this upgrade.

Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your route.