Intersection Improvements at Highway 33 and Ziprick Rd

Beginning Monday, Sept. 25 until the end of October, road improvements will be occurring at the intersection of Highway 33 and Ziprick Road. Motorists can expect delays and are advised to allow for extra travel time and take alternate routes when possible.

Intersection improvements will include a new "smart right" turn designed to create a safer angle for motorists entering and exiting Highway 33 from Ziprick Road.

Throughout construction, there will be single lane alternating traffic on Ziprick Road at Highway 33 and motorists are advised that a full closure may occur if necessary.

Construction hours are scheduled for Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., however, work may occur outside of these hours to minimize impacts to businesses and local residents and to limit active construction time in the area.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during this upgrade.