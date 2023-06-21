Intersection Improvements at Longhill Rd. & Sexsmith Rd.

Beginning Monday, June 26 until the end of July, road improvements will be occurring at the intersection of Sexsmith and Longhill roads.

There will be single lane alternating traffic on Sexsmith Rd. at Longhill Rd. Furthermore, Longhill Rd. between Rifle and Sexsmith Rd. will be fully closed to traffic starting Monday for the duration of the project. A detour will be in place using Mail Rd. and construction hours are 7am to 4pm.

Longhill Rd. will be realigned to provide a safer approach onto Sexsmith Rd., including a "smart right " turn, while Sexsmith Rd. will be widened to include a dedicated left turn lane onto Longhill Rd.

The City of Kelowna appreciates your patience during these upgrades and apologizes in advance for any inconveniences.

To learn more about this project and others like it, visit Kelowna.ca/roadreport