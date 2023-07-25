Intersection of Galt Avenue and South Main Street closed at all hours until further notice

The intersection of Galt Avenue at South Main Street is now closed until further notice for safety issues to allow crews and heavy machinery to excavate the area as part of the ongoing Point Intersection construction work.

While this section of Galt Avenue has up until now been reopened in the evenings and weekends, drivers passing through the area should take note of this traffic change. Please watch for signage and fencing and take note of the detours.

Access will remain open on Kinney Avenue and Green Avenue W.

Businesses are open as usual on Galt Avenue and South Main Street.Anyone seeking to access the businesses on Galt Avenue may do so off Skaha Lake Road.

For more updates on the Point Intersection, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection.