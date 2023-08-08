Interventional radiology suite opens at KGH

Interior Health (IH) announced the opening of a new interventional radiology (IR) suite at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), which will benefit patients from across the health authority.

This new suite is designed to offer minimally invasive procedures for the diagnosis, treatment of various medical conditions such as:

Problems with blood vessels, such as blood clots

Cancer care

Inserting intravenous tubes deep into the body to deliver medicine

Procedures to stop internal bleeding

Supporting patients with kidney disease

"Interventional radiology is a transformative medical discipline that merges cutting-edge imaging technology with minimally invasive procedures, empowering physicians to precisely target and treat diseases with unparalleled precision and effectiveness," said Dr. Kevin Beckner, Medical Imaging Medical Director, Interior Health. “Advancements in IR have significantly reduced risk, pain, recovery and the use of general anesthesia, while also providing a less expensive option to surgery or other alternatives.”

Since installation of the previous IR equipment at KGH in 2009, the practice of IR has evolved, with new procedures now being performed on an outpatient basis so fewer patients require a hospital stay. Equipped with the latest and most advanced IR technology, the suite represents a significant leap forward in patient care and sets the stage for future advancements in this type of service.

The new IR suite cost $9.6 million of which the KGH Foundation contributed $4.7 million, the Province through Interior Health $3.1 million and the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District $1.8 million.

“There are many good stories to share about how the community continues to support advancements at KGH and this is one of them,” said Allison Young, CEO, KGH Foundation. “The opening of the new IR suite is great news. It means access to state-of-the-art equipment to provide quality care to patients. We, along with our interventional radiology teams, are thrilled.”

Thanks to KGH Foundation’s generous donors, the funds raised through the Every Moment Matters campaign will ensure shorter stays for patients. The IR suite investment was part of a significant $8 million commitment by the KGH Foundation in 2018.

"The unveiling of the new IR suite is a significant leap forward in patient care at KGH, using precise imaging to administer effective treatments," said Gord Milsom, vice-chair, Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District. “Our region’s funding commitment for this project underscores the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District’s dedication to health and well-being. We know this suite will deliver high-quality medical services, helping prevent disease and improve quality of life for residents within our Central Okanagan community.”