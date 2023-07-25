Introducing Ted Ritchie as President and Ryan Malcolm as Vice President of the Big White Ski Club

Kelowna, BC – July 22, 2023 - The Big White Ski Club (BWSC), a local Not-For-Profit institution with a remarkable legacy in alpine skiing, is proud to announce its new President, Ted Ritchie, and Vice President, Ryan Malcolm. With their wealth of experience and passion for the sport, the club is set to embark on an exciting new chapter in its nearly 70-year history.

Incoming President Ted Ritchie expressed his enthusiasm for leading the club forward, saying, "I hope we are able to continue the amazing legacy of Dave Willoughby and Diana Veitch. I would personally like to thank them for their amazing service to the club and community; what they have been able to

accomplish is truly astounding."

Dave Willoughby, outgoing President, praised the new executive members, stating, "I am excited to pass the torch to the new execuNve. I know they will take the club to the next level and continue its mission of fostering a love for skiing in our community."

The Big White Ski Club has been an integral part of the local skiing scene. Under the guidance of Ted Ritchie and Ryan Malcolm, BWSC aims to build upon its rich heritage and is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and growth.

For those interested in learning more about BWSC or exploring the exceptional programs offered (registration for the 2023-24 season is open now), please visit the official website at www.bigwhiteskiclub.com.