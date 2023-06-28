Introducing Tom Lewis as the New President of Kalamalka Rotary for the 2023/24 Term

Kalamalka Rotary, a prominent service club committed to making a positive impact in the local and international communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Lewis as its new President for the 2023/24 year. With his extensive experience as a retired business banker, now small business consultant and local entrepreneur, Lewis brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong dedication to community service to his new role.

Having been an active member of Kalamalka Rotary for five years, Lewis has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the club's mission and values. He has actively participated in numerous projects and initiatives aimed at creating meaningful change, both locally and abroad. As the new President, Lewis is poised to lead Kalamalka Rotary into a dynamic era of growth, collaboration, and community engagement.

Kalamalka Rotary is also pleased to announce several exciting changes that will enhance the club's operations and further its impact on the community. Starting in July, the club's meetings will return to the prestigious Vernon Lodge, providing a welcoming and professional environment for members and guests. Meetings will be held on the first three Thursdays of every month, allowing for consistent engagement and effective planning.

In addition, Kalamalka Rotary is thrilled to unveil the much-anticipated LIVE Dream Auction Gala, which will take place on November 18th. After three years of virtual events, this highly anticipated gathering promises to be an unforgettable evening. The Dream Auction Gala is an annual highlight, supporting numerous local and international projects and has earned a reputation as the premier event of the year. Ticket sales will commence in August, and the club encourages everyone to mark their calendars and be part of this extraordinary affair.

President Tom Lewis extends a warm invitation to the community, stating, "Please join us, whether you are new to Vernon or have been here for a while, and want to become a part of a strong, diverse, and friendly club. If you believe in contributing and serving your community and the world, please consider Kal Rotary; there is room at the table." Kalamalka Rotary warmly welcomes individuals who share the club's passion for making a difference and are eager to contribute to meaningful projects that positively impact lives.