Invalid doses of vaccine given

Interior Health recently discovered doses of COVID-19 vaccine stored in an incorrect freezer and considered invalid.

The vaccine had been administered as 15 first doses and 501 second doses in the community and although it may have provided some protection from COVID-19, Interior Health is contacting each client individually to offer another dose.

Receiving an invalid dose of vaccine does not pose risk to the client and fortunately none of these individuals have contracted COIVD-19 since their immunization.

Interior Health would like to assure everyone the COVID-19 vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and loved ones from this challenging pandemic.

While unfortunate, this situation demonstrates our monitoring and surveillance systems are working. Additional precautions have been implemented to prevent this from occurring in the future.

We apologize for any concern or frustration this may cause and encourage everyone impacted to re-book their immunization once contacted by Interior Health.