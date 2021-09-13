Investigation into homicide in Penticton

Press release:

RCMP in Penticton are releasing a photo and the identity of the man who died after being found unresponsive on a school field in early September.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday September 5, frontline officers from the Penticton RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) with a report of an unresponsive person down, at a field located in the 100-block of Eckhart Avenue.

The man suffering from critical injuries and was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation to date has been determined that his death is a homicide and the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Taig Savage of Penticton.

We are releasing Taig’s identity and photos in hopes that it will assist in our investigation, states Superintendent Brian Hunter, Officer in Charge of the Penticton RCMP. Our Investigators are seeking the assistance of the public and ask that if anyone has information or witnessed this incident to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Taig was seen attending the area of 100-block of Eckhart Avenue on foot wearing a hooded sweatshirt and grey pants; police wish to speak to any persons whom saw him in the area on the early morning hours of September 5, or whom had any contact with him in throughout the night and early morning hours.