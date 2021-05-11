Investigation into man’s sudden death underway

Investigation is underway for a man found deceased.

On May 10, 2021 at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Lake Country RCMP was called to the Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country for a report of a deceased man.

"At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man's death," states RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The deceased has been identified as a Lake Country man in his 30s.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to their death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity.

No other information is available at this time.