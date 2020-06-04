Investigation into woman’s sudden death underway

On June 2nd, 2020 at approximately 6:14 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to the 300-block of Francis Avenue for a report of a deceased woman.

Investigators with both the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service attended to examine the scene.

“At this time, criminality is not thought to be a factor in this death,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP

The deceased has been identified as a Kelowna woman in her 30's.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her death.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.