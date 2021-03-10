Investigation into woman’s sudden death underway

Investigation is underway for a woman found deceased.

On March 9th, 2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m., the West Kelowna RCMP was called to a campground in the 2300-block of Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna for a report of a deceased woman.

"At this time, criminality is not suspected in the woman's death," states RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The deceased has been identified as a West Kelowna woman in her 40s.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to their death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity.

No other information is available at this time.