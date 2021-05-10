Investigation ongoing into group assault

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after several people were assaulted by a group in downtown Kelowna.

On May 8 2021, just before 9:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of multiple people fighting at the Queensway bus loop in downtown Kelowna.

Frontline officers attended and located two unconscious adult males, and one injured man. The police investigation has determined that one of the men had been assaulted by another group of people in the area. The other injured people had allegedly attempted to intervene to stop the assault on him. The second group had fled the area prior to police arrival.

Two 20-year-old men were transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for treatment of their injuries.

Kelowna RCMP was able to identify and locate one suspect just after midnight. He was arrest without incident and has been subsequently released from custody on strict conditions for a future court date. The investigation is ongoing to identify the other persons involved in this assault.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net