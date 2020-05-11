Investigation results in criminal charges of attempted murder in Kelowna

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on May 11, 2020 at 2:39PM:

Two men have now been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly attacked a homeless man and left him severely injured in a downtown alleyway in early March.

On March 2nd, 2020 just after 2:45 a.m. members of the Kelowna RCMP frontline responded to a report of an assault in the 200-block of Lawrence Avenue. When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack. He was transported to hospital where he received medical treatment.

19-year-old Devin Comerford, and 21-year-old Zackary Gaubert were taken into police custody on May 8th, 2020. They have now been charged with attempted murder. Both men have been released by the courts on significant conditions for future court dates.

This is still an active police investigation and no further details are being released at this time.