Investigators call for dash cam video and witnesses in relation to bodies found in Coldstream

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) continue to investigate after the discovery of two bodies inside a Coldstream home.

After two bodies were discovered inside a residence on Clerke Road on January 17, 2023, investigators are reaching to the public for witnesses and video. While no linkage has been established with the burned vehicle, investigators are looking to determine if there is any nexus to the events at the house.

Specifically, police are looking for anyone with any dash cam footage from between 5:00 and 6:00 a.m. on January 17, 2023 at the following locations:

Highway 97 (Okanagan Hwy) between College Way and Kalamalka Lakeview Drive in Coldstream; and

Francis Road between 25 Avenue and 35 Avenue in Vernon.

Investigators have reason to believe that there are people out there who may have witnessed the events leading to the vehicle fire on Francis Road and are asking anyone who has yet to speak with the police to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.