Invitiation for Application for Town of Osoyoos Near-Market Housing Program Updated Criteria


osoyoos

The Town of Osoyoos has updated the criteria for the Near-Market Housing (NMH) Program. The Near-Market Housing Program is limited to homes in the Southeast Meadowlark Plan Area.

Deadline for applications for this intake is August 10, 2023. This program is on a first come first serve basis.  

For more information please contact the Planning and Development Services Department or visit our website at the link below:
www.osoyoos.ca/services/planning-development-services/near-market-housing

