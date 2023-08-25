IPE cancels parade for 2023

To align with city special events and parade protocol, officials from the Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede (IPE) say licensed traffic control personnel are required along all parade routes to ensure public safety.

Due to staff shortages and the need for traffic control personnel in fire zone areas, organizers of IPE are unable to recruit the required number necessary to allow their parade to proceed. The decision has been made to suspend the annual IPE parade for 2023.

Organizers Thank all businesses, individuals, and organizations who support the parade with floats, cars, marching bands, and unique entries.

Organizers expect the parade will return in 2024.