IPE postponed in 2021

With the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong has cancelled this years fair.

Scheduled for September, its the second straight year the IPE has had to cancel.

"The board was basically weighing the pros and cons of planning a fair. If all of a sudden we were unable to open the gate, it would have been a massive risk and hit to us", says IPE President Heather King.

While it seems early to make the decisions, organizers say it takes months and months of planning to host tens of thousands of people.

"It's funny how some industries have come out of the pandemic great. On-line ordering, Skip-The-Dishes and Amazon. The fair industry and the special events industry have been hit hard", King added.

The IPE Association won't be idle in 2021. Planning is already underway for a new and revitalized event for 2022 which will include a new ground layout.