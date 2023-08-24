IR #10 DO NOT CONSUME ORDER DOWNGRADED, BOIL WATER NOTICE IN EFFECT

As of 4:30pm today, the Do Not Consume Order on the IR #10 water distribution system has been downgraded to a BOIL WATER NOTICE. WFN Utilities staff will be out changing the sandwich boards to reflect this change.

During a Boil Water Notice any water that may touch your mouth should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and cooled before using.

BOIL WATER BEFORE USING FOR ANY OF THE FOLLOWING:

Drinking;

cooking;

making juice, drinks or infant formula;

brushing teeth or soaking dentures;

washing fruit and vegetables;

making soup, tea or coffee and making ice cubes.

DO NOT

Drink water from a public drinking fountain, it has not been boiled and it is not safe.

Bathe infants or toddlers in water that has not been boiled and cooled. It is recommended that you sponge bathe infants and toddlers during the Boil Water Advisory.

Regular tap water can be used for hand washing, washing dishes, laundry and bathing (except infants and toddlers).

BOIL YOUR WATER UNTIL YOU RECEIVE OFFICIAL NOTICE THAT THIS IS NO LONGER REQUIRED.

If you or anyone you know becomes ill with diarrhea or stomach pains, seek medical care immediately.

For more information on what to do during a Boil Water Notice, visit

https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html