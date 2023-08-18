IR #10 EMERGENCY DO NOT CONSUME ORDER

WESTBANK: Due to the proximity of the McDougall Creek Wildfire to the pump house on WFN IR#10, WFN Utilities staff are removing the chlorine toners from this location to ensure the health and safety of first responders and the general public.

This will leave no ability to consume the water on this system as there will be no treatment process once this is removed.

The pump house will be guarded in hopes that we might be able to save the structure but the largest risk is trying to be removed by staff before the fire arrives.

RAW water will still be available to help with fire protection but this water is NOT consumable for humans.