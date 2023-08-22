Iron Driver Race Event Rescheduled at Penticton Speedway For Review

Penticton Speedway regrets to announce the rescheduling of the Iron Driver race event, initially set for August 26. This decision is a response to the emergency forest fire situation impacting the Central and South Okanagan Valley.



The current forest fire crisis has prompted travel restrictions and limited resources in the affected region. In line with the provincial state of emergency, which urges non-residents to return home, Penticton Speedway acknowledges the need for unity and community support during this challenging time.



With the Iron Driver event being a Championship points race, Penticton Speedway aims to ensure the fair opportunity for participation of all drivers when the conditions are conducive to a safe and vibrant racing atmosphere.



While a new date is not confirmed yet, Penticton Speedway intends to announce the rescheduled date within the next 20 days, subject to the regional fire situation.



We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our valued participants, fans, and stakeholders. Penticton Speedway remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and community care.



For updates, visit the official Penticton Speedway website. www.pentictonspeedway.com.