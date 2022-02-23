Iron Energy Gym closed

Iron Energy Gym in West Kelowna is closed.

They received notice from Interior Health on Friday to shut the doors after defying public health restrictions for weeks.

Brett Godin, a co-owner of the gym, posted a video to Instagram explaining the situation.

"It was a very hard decision for all the owners to make. We are seeking legal council to see what we can do. We're here for you guys. We paid literally thousands upon thousands of dollars to stay open and fight for you guys. This is the time we're going to need you most here in order to continue to try and get another chance at operating.”

The business plans on staying open to sell merchandise.

In the video, Godin says they are prepared to follow mandates in order to reopen.

“We don’t know, it's something that we're not really wanting to do but in this time, you guys, this provides food and shelter for our families. This also provides mental health and the pro-choice for people to be working on their health and doing exactly why we fought this big battle.”

The gym was fined $2,300 for defying the health order and handed an additional 21 tickets from Interior Health for 21 straight days in January, totaling $7,245.