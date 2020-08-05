Is it an imitation or is it real?

In an information bulletin, Kelowna RCMP say that imitation firearms are not toys and they need to be dealt with responsibily.

Media Relations Officer Jocelyn Noseworthy says quite a few are showing up during their investigations.

And that people often don't realize how they can be perceived by the public and by officers.

"Avoid the confrontation, keep these items at home," Noseworthy explains. "Or if you have them with you, make sure they are tucked out of the way, and that you are not causing alarm to the public. And that when you are dealing with a police officer, there isn't the fear that you have a weapon on you."

The RCMP also asking people who sell air guns and replica firearms to make sure buyers are aware these items can be mistaken for the real thing.

And to be vigilant about who they are selling too.