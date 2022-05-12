Is panhandling a problem?

With summer approaching, you can expect more people on Kelowna streets asking for money.

It's called panhandling.

It's not illegal unless it becomes aggressive.

Bylaw Officer Ken Hunter spoke to AM 1150 News about the problem.

"It is a nuisance that's tolerated and can become problematic at times. It is not unique to Kelowna. It is a certainly a symptom of social disorder from a whole variety of things we are dealing with from homelessness to addiction to mental health."

Hunter says the use of planters on boulevards to combat the problem has been effective.

"One of our bylaw officers was innovated in his thinking. It serves two purposes. By putting the petunias on the boulevard in strategic locations it stops that action from happening and provides beautification at the same time."

While issuing a ticket sounds like the most prudent things to do, Hunter says offenders are typically homeless and can't pay them.